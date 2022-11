Not Available

Based on Robert Louis Stevenson's classic tale, this animated feature tells the story of young Jim Hawkins and his swashbuckling adventures. After encountering an angry mob of pirates in search of a treasure map, Jim and his friends set out on the high seas in search of buried treasure, but their ship is captured by pirate Long John Silver. Jim is able to slip away to Treasure Island, but the young lad must now find the treasure and save his friends.