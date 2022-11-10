The Reunion

Not Available

'Class party' is a new Danish comedy with Troels Lyby, Nicolaj Copernicus and Anders W. Berthelsen. The three gymnasiekammerater Niels (Nicolaj Copernicus), Andreas (Anders W. Berthelsen) and Thomas (Troels Lyby) is invited to the mandatory 25 years jubilæum. Actually, Niels and Andrew struggled not feel that participation, but Thomas is af a whole duck meaning. He has arranged all-time weekend of drinks, ladies and steam! Question is, if they actually survive the Copenhagen nightlife ... and whether they overhovedet reach class party! 'Class party' is a Danish comedy about old friends, there must erkende, that at some point is going to have that oneness adult ... such as.