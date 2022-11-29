The Reunion: Forbiddden Love

Not Available

A romantic drama depicting a housewife vacillating between a former lover and her husband directed by Narita Yusuke who was involved in the "Abunai Deka" and "BE-BOP High School" series. Odashima Yumiko (Kumakiri Asami), a housewife, lives a happy albeit unexceptional life with her older husband Yukihiko (Motomiya Yasukaze), an orthopedist. One day, a couple moves into the home opposite their own. Yumiko learns their new neighbor is her former lover Miyazawa Koji (Okuchi Kengo) and his wife...