Follow four Americans as they travel the country in an effort to bridge political division. From Susan Bro, reluctantly called to activism after losing daughter Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, to Milwaukeean Steven Olikara, founder of the Millennial Action Project, they all seek to mend division and find the human bond that crosses the aisles of our partisan nation. This film is a balm before Election Day, reminding us that even within division, connection is possible.