The Revenge

After ten years in prison, vicious crime boss Mario Blanco is out for revenge. Revenge against the cop that put him away. Revenge at any cost! But David, the officer that sent Blanco to jail has been in hiding since quitting the force after exposing police corruption. Blanco's vengeance knows no bounds, as he goes on a murderous rampage, killing David's son, beating his wife, and raping his daughter. Now it's David's turn to fight back! He wages a one-man war against the syndicate, killing anyone that gets in his way. For the mobster, it's a case of eye for an eye justice. For David, it's EXTREME VENGEANCE...