Not Available

Second half of the violent tale of revenge from actor Sho Aikawa and director Kiyoshi Kurosawa! It's been five years since he left the force, lost his wife, and waged all out revenge, and now our hero is idling his time with a failing yakuza group. When he discovers the secret of one of his superiors, he takes up the gun of vengeance and realizes that his life has only been to serve that purpose.