The Revenge of Angel

Not Available

Moon Lee plays a beautiful actress named Angel who is killed in a brutal fashion after she refuses the advances of a gangster. Twenty years later, a struggling young actor (Lau Chi-Wai) comes upon Angel's ghost, who teaches him some new moves which gain him the starring role in the local production, as well as the affection of one of the other stars of the show (Alvina Kong). In return, he and his uncle (Wu Ma) set out to help Angel gain her revenge on the gangster that took her life.