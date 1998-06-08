1998

The Revengers' Comedies

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 8th, 1998

Studio

IMA Productions

After saving each other from jumping off a bridge, Henry Bell (Sam Neill) and Karen Knightly (Helena Bonham Carter) plot to avenge the people who drove them to suicide. Henry will ruin the life of the woman (Kristin Scott Thomas) who married Karen's boyfriend, while Karen will work as a secretary for the man (Steve Coogan) who took Henry's job. Whether revenge will be sweet – or bittersweet – is anyone's guess.

Cast

Helena Bonham CarterKaren Knightly
John WoodCol. Marcus
Rupert GravesOliver Knightly
Martin ClunesAnthony Staxton-Billing
Steve CooganBruce Tick
Kristin Scott ThomasImogen Staxton-Billing

View Full Cast >

Images