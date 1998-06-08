The Revengers' Comedies

1998

After saving each other from jumping off a bridge, Henry Bell (Sam Neill) and Karen Knightly (Helena Bonham Carter) plot to avenge the people who drove them to suicide. Henry will ruin the life of the woman (Kristin Scott Thomas) who married Karen's boyfriend, while Karen will work as a secretary for the man (Steve Coogan) who took Henry's job. Whether revenge will be sweet – or bittersweet – is anyone's guess.