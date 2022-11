Not Available

When a druid priestess learns that the local funeral home is up to no good, she uses her supernatural powers to get even in this humorous horror tale. For years, the owners of the Tehachapi Flats mortuary have gotten away with reusing coffins and grave robbing, but when they disturb the grave of a druid priest, his powerful sister raises the dead so they can seek revenge against the unscrupulous creeps. Shelley Delayne and Aaron Gaffey star.