1997

Plan B (1997). The fourth and final installment of the Plan B fourology, The Revolution gives a timely nod to the fundamental changes the team's diverse video productions- Questionable (1992), Virtual Reality (1993), Second Hand Smoke (1994)- made in the direction of modern skateboarding. While stomping a broad and progressive path into the sport's future, each and every incarnation of the Plan B team typified real to real skateboarding, period. Over three years in the making , and well worth the wait Revolution is far the most modern of the company's video offerings in both form and content, but by no means follows the standard format of the day, choosing instead to lead the world of skateboarding to the bitter end. In order of appearance: Pat Channita, Matt Hensley, Jeremy Wray, Rick McCrank, Brian Emmers, Pat Duffy, Colin McKay, and Danny Way.