It all started with a picture taken in 1974 in Lisbon, just after the Portuguese Revolution. She, the Revolution Hunter, tries to enter in that picture as if she could enter into a time she didn't belong and finally understand what it means to be part of a revolution or what it means to fight for a country. A film that explores the relationship between two generations, two different times and two different fights. As if we could transform a photograph by drawing on it. As if we could transform the present by drawing over the past.