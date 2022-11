Not Available

After a stint in the minor leagues, young hockey player Stefan Kanachowski (Curtis Bechdholt) returns to his tiny hometown to live with his girlfriend (Deanna Milligan) and hit the ice with his older brothers, Sasha (William McDonald) and Victor (Alistair Abell), who play for a local amateur team called the Rhinos. But even though no one wants to say it, they're all thinking the same thing: Has Stefan lost his shot at the big time?