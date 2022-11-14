THE RHYTHM IN WULU VILLAGE

Not Available

In the Wulu village of the indigenous Bunun people deep in the mountains of southeastern Taiwan, a visiting Han Chinese director poses a question: "Even this unique culture will disappear sooner or later, don't you think?" The village used to be isolated by the mountains, but since a new road opened to traffic and exposed them to the outside world, the villagers have become concerned about passing on the Bunun language, music and weaving in order to protect their traditional culture.