The Rhythm Man and His Dream

Cherry is a nightclub singer with lots of men after her. Bob is a shoemaker who can predict people's future by looking at their used shoes. Two of Cherry's older suitors both get to hear of him and although they don't know each other both end up at his place for a prediction on their chances with Cherry. They become desperate and each decides to pay off her room mate to steal her shoes. They get in a big fight over her and she decides to run off with Bob. However, they follow the couple, confront them and make trouble.