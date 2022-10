Not Available

Málaga, July 2012. With a nonexistent budget, the legendary director Jesus "Jess" Franco faces, at 82 years of age, what will end up being his last shoot. With only four actors and three technicians on set should have prevailed stillness. But with a whirlwind as Jess Franco in control, confusion and chaos do not slow to appear, giving rise to an ineffable and insane shooting in which young crew are unable to keep up.