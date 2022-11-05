The Rich Are Always with Us

1932

The ten year marriage of of Caroline Van Dyke and Greg Grannard is falling apart. A young woman, Allison, plots to become his second wife. Caroline's friend, novelist Julian, has long loved her and now sees his chance, but she refuses him and goes to Paris to file for divorce. Julian follows but on hearing that Greg has fallen on financial hardship Caroline returns to help him. Greg tells Caroline that his now-wife Allison is pregnant and Caroline realizes that she loves Julian and to travel to China with him and be married. Allison and Greg have a bitter row in the car, which then smashes into a tree killing Allison and injuring Greg. Caroline tells Julian she will stay with Greg until he is well, but marries Julian in the hospital with a promise to join him as soon as she can.