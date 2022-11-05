1932

The Rich Are Always with Us

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 20th, 1932

Studio

The Vitaphone Corporation

The ten year marriage of of Caroline Van Dyke and Greg Grannard is falling apart. A young woman, Allison, plots to become his second wife. Caroline's friend, novelist Julian, has long loved her and now sees his chance, but she refuses him and goes to Paris to file for divorce. Julian follows but on hearing that Greg has fallen on financial hardship Caroline returns to help him. Greg tells Caroline that his now-wife Allison is pregnant and Caroline realizes that she loves Julian and to travel to China with him and be married. Allison and Greg have a bitter row in the car, which then smashes into a tree killing Allison and injuring Greg. Caroline tells Julian she will stay with Greg until he is well, but marries Julian in the hospital with a promise to join him as soon as she can.

Cast

George BrentJulian Tierney
Bette DavisMalbro
John MiljanGreg Grannard
Adrienne DoreAllison Adair Grannard
John WrayClark Davis
Robert WarwickThe Doctor

View Full Cast >

Images