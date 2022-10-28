The Richie McCaw Movie

Not Available

Documentary on All Black and World Cup legend, the recently retired Riche McCaw. Charts McCaw's final 365 days as an All Black as he attempts to become the first captain to win back-to-back World Cups. Features exclusive access to family archives. The film is as yet untitled. Says McCaw: "I was an ordinary kid who loved playing the game of rugby and had the dream of becoming an All Black. I’ve surprised myself with what’s possible if you want something badly enough. I’ve learned a heck of a lot along the way. I’ve never been big on talking about myself but I hope that by sharing my story, people might be able to find something in it to help them achieve what they really want to."