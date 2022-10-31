The Ride of Tom & Valkyrie

Not Available

This is the story of the heroic psychological journey of Tom, a depressed insomniac locked in a small Chinatown studio that he's afraid to leave. Grieving the loss of his wife and daughter, and tormented by memories of a dysfunctional family, he hallucinates about his childhood heroes: Ben Franklin, a samurai, a '70's sitcom star, and a comic book hero--all of whom help Tom in his struggle to maintain his sanity. Meanwhile, Valkyrie, Tom's beautiful neighbor--whom he has never met--zips across Manhattan on series of disastrous blind dates in pursuit of her goal "to find the last real man in New York City, by midnight, tonight.