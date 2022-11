Not Available

After 15 years of searching, Bud Watkins finally has his revenge on the cattlemen's gunman who killed his homesteader foster father, Pop Watkins. Bud finds refuge from the sheriff at the ranch of The Spider, falls in love with the bandit's daughter, "Miss," and is betrayed to the sheriff by his rival, Steve Lanning. In an attempt to escape, Miss is shot and Bud risks discovery to get a doctor from town.