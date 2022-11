Not Available

Newcomer Torrent wins $500 from Olcott and $500 and a wild horse, by riding the horse, from Engle. Then loses the $1000 to Engle in a poker game. Torrent goes to work for Olcott. Torrent fights with Stark and Stark quits and goes to work for Engle. Rustlers are stealing horses. Carson suspects Olcott and Olcott suspects Carson. Sheriff prevents war between them. Torrent stops wild horse stampede. Starks spills beans on Engle. Torrent kills Engle and wins Patsy Olcott.