1931

The Right of Way

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 6th, 1931

Studio

Not Available

Snobbish attorney Charles 'Beauty' Steele loses his wife due to his drinking and his heirs at the same time that his brother-in-law absconds with funds belonging to one of Steele's clients. In search of the thief, Steele is attacked and left for dead. He is rescued by a kindly couple, but suffers from amnesia. He starts life afresh and is happy, until the return of his memory sends him back to resolve his old involvements.

Cast

Loretta YoungRosalie Evantural
Fred KohlerJoseph Portugais
William JanneyBilly Wantage
Emmett King(uncredited)
Yola d'AvrilSuzette
Halliwell HobbesThe Siegneur

View Full Cast >

Images