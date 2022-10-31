Not Available

The Right Rights: Interpreting the Miranda Warning

    Frozen texts are often troubling for interpreters. Coupled with the complexity of the legal system, frozen texts such as the Miranda Warning can be an intimidating task to tackle in ASL. This DVD provides a guided look at the construction of a culturally rich, conceptually accurate rendering of the Miranda Warning. By exploring the history of the warning, the disparities in culture, and the linguistic considerations, this disc will provide a framework whereby sign language interpreters of all levels can gain confidence in developing an effective interpretation appropriate for use in the criminal justice system.

