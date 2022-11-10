The Right Stuff

Tom Wolfe's book on the history of the U.S. Space program reads like a novel, and the film has that same fictional quality. It covers the breaking of the sound barrier by Chuck Yeager to the Mercury 7 astronauts, showing that no one had a clue how to run a space program or how to select people to be in it. Thrilling, funny, charming and electrifying all at once.
|Dennis Quaid
|Gordon Cooper
|Ed Harris
|John Glenn
|Scott Glenn
|Alan Shepard
|Sam Shepard
|Chuck Yeager
|Barbara Hershey
|Glennis Yeager
|Lance Henriksen
|Wally Schirra
View Full Cast >