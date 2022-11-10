1983

The Right Stuff

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 20th, 1983

Studio

The Ladd Company

Tom Wolfe's book on the history of the U.S. Space program reads like a novel, and the film has that same fictional quality. It covers the breaking of the sound barrier by Chuck Yeager to the Mercury 7 astronauts, showing that no one had a clue how to run a space program or how to select people to be in it. Thrilling, funny, charming and electrifying all at once.

Cast

Dennis QuaidGordon Cooper
Ed HarrisJohn Glenn
Scott GlennAlan Shepard
Sam ShepardChuck Yeager
Barbara HersheyGlennis Yeager
Lance HenriksenWally Schirra

View Full Cast >

Images