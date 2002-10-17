2002

The Ring

  • Horror

Release Date

October 17th, 2002

Studio

BenderSpink

It sounded like just another urban legend: A videotape filled with nightmarish images, leading to a phone call foretelling the viewer's death in exactly seven days. As a newspaper reporter, Rachel Keller was naturally skeptical of the story, until four teenagers all met with mysterious deaths exactly one week after watching just such a tape. Allowing her investigative curiosity to get the better of her, Rachel tracks down the video... and watches it. Now she has just seven days to unravel the mystery of the Ring.

Cast

Martin HendersonNoah Clay
David DorfmanAidan Keller
Brian CoxRichard Morgan
Jane AlexanderDr. Grasnik
Lindsay FrostRuth Embry
Amber TamblynKatie Embry

