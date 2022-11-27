Not Available

The father of 12-year-old Ilya gets killed. The murderer, Vitka, does not go to prison, but sends his brother instead. At the same time, school coach Petr arrives in the village with his wife Nastya and plans to open a biathlon school there. Ilya wants to exact revenge on Vitka, but fails. Petr stands up for Ilya and encourages him to take up biathlon training. Ilya agrees on one condition: that Petr will help him murder Vitka when Ilya hits 5 out of 5. Ilya trains diligently under the coach’s supervision. Petr wins his trust and love. However, the idyllic days are over when the young athlete hits 5 out of 5…