The Riot and the Dance

This nature/science documentary, showcases the vast and beautifully intricate planet on which we live. Produced in a fully cinematic style, the film presents a wide variety of ingeniously designed creatures from around the world in a way that will fascinate audiences of any age. Through a vividly powerful experience the audience is intended to develop a greater understanding of and appreciation for the Creator's workmanship and personality. The documentary focuses on some of the world's celebrity critters (mega fauna), but also draws attention to some of the often-overlooked inhabitants of the everyday. From slugs to sharks to vipers and elephants, Dr. Gordon Wilson will host well-known scientists and experts to open eyes to the glory of creation.