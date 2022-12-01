Not Available

Based around concepts of collective storytelling and mass hysteria, The Ripple focuses on the 2015 incident in which forty pupils simultaneously fainted during a school assembly. As no specific cause was identified, there was an immediate torrent of assumptions and speculation. The film uses local children to retell the story. "It's based on a true story of mass hysteria in 2015 - pleased to have made it last year as this year it wouldn't be possible to have 29 teenagers in a studio together. A timely re-telling." - Alex Culshaw