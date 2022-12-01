Not Available

The Ripple

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Based around concepts of collective storytelling and mass hysteria, The Ripple focuses on the 2015 incident in which forty pupils simultaneously fainted during a school assembly. As no specific cause was identified, there was an immediate torrent of assumptions and speculation. The film uses local children to retell the story. "It's based on a true story of mass hysteria in 2015 - pleased to have made it last year as this year it wouldn't be possible to have 29 teenagers in a studio together. A timely re-telling." - Alex Culshaw

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images