The Rise and Fall of a Scientific Genius

By all accounts, those that knew Royal Raymond Rife considered him to be a scientific genius. He is reported to have invented super-microscopes which allowed him to see live microbes as small as a virus. Using direct observation he was able to determine the presence of a microorganism in cancerous tumors. This discovery led to the development of a cure for cancer and most infectious diseases with a device that could destroy any viral or bacterial microorganism with electrical pulses tuned to a specific frequency. This is where Royal Rife's story takes a tragic turn. A drugless cure for such devastating diseases was an anathema for the monopolistic nature of the medical establishment in America during that time. The FDA considered experiments with his frequency device to be a crime and in 1946 Rife was forced to close his lab. Over 70 years later, people are attempting to recreate Rife's lost discoveries and piece together the technology that promised miraculous cures.