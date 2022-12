Not Available

The triangle has always been a fairly underrated instrument. It never reached higher than second fiddle or more precise: It just reached triangle. Then came a hero we didn’t know we deserve. A hero that single-handedly revolutionised the whole music industry – nay the world! A man responsible for what the triangled metal stick is today: rock’n’roll. But rock’n’roll changes you. The rise and fall of a triangle soloist. The Rise and Fall of Richie Myles.