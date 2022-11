Not Available

In order to sing trap and become a star you won't need a talent - just a good gums anesthetizia. Watch the rise and fall of "Shem Tov Heavy" - Tamir Bar, Ravid Plotnik, Swissa, Jimbo Jay, Shekel, Lukach and others from the "Israeli Hip-Hop Scene" unite to tell the story of Adam Shem Tov, the man who dreamt to become a trap-star and found himself behind bars.