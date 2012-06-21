2012

The Rise & Fall of a White Collar Hooligan

  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 21st, 2012

Studio

Press On Features

Casual football hooligan Mike Jacobs is going nowhere in life when he meets old friend Eddie Hill at a football match that turns nasty off the pitch. Under Eddie’s tutelage he soon finds himself inducted into the world of credit card fraud, where organised gangs withdraw hundreds of thousands of pounds from cash machines every night. As Mike becomes seduced by the money and women that come with his new lifestyle, the dangers increase and he soon finds events spiralling beyond his control.

Cast

Rita RamnaniKatie
Peter BarrettTopbeef
Rebecca FerdinandoNicey Pricey
Ricci HarnettD.S. McCartney
Roland ManookianRusty
Billy MurrayMr. Robinson

