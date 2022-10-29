Not Available

The Rise of Enduro is a glimpse at the history of enduro mountain bike racing and the 2014 professional race season from the perspective of the sport's top athletes. Enduro is dominating the mountain bike world. This format - attracting DH racers, XC athletes and every type of rider in between - is quickly becoming the most popular form of mountain bike racing. Enduro, once hidden in the mountains of France and Italy, became commonplace in mountain biking vernacular almost overnight. Equated with being the true essence of mountain biking, enduro is one of the most popular forms of racing and product development in biking around the world today. The Rise of the Enduro delves into the roots of the format while showcasing the world's most respected riders racing some of the most epic, breathtaking terrain in the world.