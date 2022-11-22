The Rise of Kibwetere

Not Available

A journalist goes to a village called Kanungu in Western Uganda. After some time, the natives plot to kill her. She narrates the story of a man called Kibwetere. Kibwetere first lived in Mbarara, where there was a witch lady called Nabakyala Bamwerinde who killed many people. The priest then came to Kanungu and stated a church where he managed to raise a congregation of over 700 people. In 2000, he told them he was taking them to heaven, gathered them in the church, and burnt all of them.