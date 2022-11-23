Not Available

What would you do if you were a Robot and didn't even know it? Take a trip down memory lane and relive a classic robot Sci-Fi film straight from the past using your modern technology devices. The last four human beings will have to fight to save the world from the robots! Two college students, one professor and a county Hillbilly face a world taken over by robots. Will they save planet earth from the rise of the robots? Stoner, Lottie, Professor Beowulf and Bubba have to fight against Robot Technology to save humanity!