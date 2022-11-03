Not Available

In 1962 a top secret government agency designed a spaceship to explore the deepest reaches of outer space. On its voyage back to Earth it disappeared without a trace. 44 years later Jack Alder, a rouge CIA agent, has uncovered the government's dark secret. Today Alder is set to unleash an evil on this planet like nothing man has ever seen. Fueled by his own ambition and greed, he has devised a plan that threatens the fate of all humanity as he opens the door to something not of this Earth. Caught in the chaos is Slade Hunter, a down and out ex-special forces soldier. He searches to put the pieces of his brother's brutal murder together. Soon, he finds himself battling for his own life against a band of mercenaries, government agents and Earth's deadliest visitor.