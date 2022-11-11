The Rite, a Passion

Not Available

A subtle interplay between clashing ideologies: that of traditional religious values versus modern youth drawn towards extremism. Events overtake Subbaiah Sastry, a highly respected vedic and scholar in his prime now scraping out a meagre existence as a corpse carrier. He endures the contempt of his Hyderabad neighbours due to his acceptance of Tiladaanam, a lowly Brahammic rite involving the acceptance of the sins of the dead in exchange for coins and the food of the deceased. His son, Raghuram, has become a terrorist hunted by the police, at odds with his father. A stark contrast is provided between an outdated system and as yet undefined future. - Melbourne International Film Festival