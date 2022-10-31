The Rite of Exorcism: Myth, Mystery & Hope

Not Available

Hollywood has a long history of crafting terrifying fictional tales as well as exaggerating true stories in order stroke the fears of moviegoers. Fortunately, for us there is no need for any of that in this film; the truth alone is enough. Warning this documentary will enlighten you! The Rite of Exorcism - Myths, Mystery and Hope tells the true story of the Catholic Church's most mysterious, yet misunderstood ritual, the Rite of Exorcism. Featuring world renowned experts and clergy, the Rite of Exorcism - Myth Mystery and Hope explains the phenomenon of Exorcism and lays to rest the theory that fiction is better than reality.