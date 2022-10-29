Not Available

The Ritual

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Suvarnagiri Films

The film was set in 1920s and depicts a rural village in Karnataka, where a young widow, the daughter of a village scholar who runs a local school, finds herself pregnant after being seduced by a teacher. While the girl remains unaware of the happenings within and around her, she is excommunicated by her father, who performs her funeral rites while she is still alive. A little boy through whose eyes the entire story is perceived goes back home, after the school is closed down following the incident.

Cast

Ajith Kumar
Narayana Bhatt
M.D. Subba Rao
S.M. Shetty

View Full Cast >

Images