The Ritual

Not Available

The film was set in 1920s and depicts a rural village in Karnataka, where a young widow, the daughter of a village scholar who runs a local school, finds herself pregnant after being seduced by a teacher. While the girl remains unaware of the happenings within and around her, she is excommunicated by her father, who performs her funeral rites while she is still alive. A little boy through whose eyes the entire story is perceived goes back home, after the school is closed down following the incident.