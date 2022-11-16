Not Available

When a local acting company decides to stage an updated version of an Egyptian ritual involving human sacrifice they inadvertently unleash a dark and evil force. A vengeful and gorgeous satanic priestess uses the unsuspecting acting troupe to recall the spirit of a fanatical cult leader who led his people to mass suicide. Suddenly the play becomes too real as the actors begin disappearing one by one and turning up again dead. Can one of them stop the hideous killings before they all become the victims of The Ritual of Death?