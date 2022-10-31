Not Available

This Lifetime movie reveals a chilling side to a woman's need to have a child. When Alice (Tracy Nelson, MIRACLE AT SAGE CREEK) loses her baby in an act of violence, she learns she's cannot have children on her own. She and her husband are overjoyed when they find a surrogate to give them the baby they've always wanted. But Alice's happiness soon turns to jealousy and a deadly rage, causing her to stop at nothing to get her baby. Heather Tom (ALL MY CHILDREN) costars as the surrogate.