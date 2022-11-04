The Riveter

Not Available

Dodgy construction foreman Pegleg Pete has just fired his riveter. Donald is in need of a job, so he pretends to be experienced and gets it, lacking any competitor. Even the open elevator on the every skyscraper is enough to make Donald sickeningly dizzy, high up the roofless top-floor without railings the work is spooky, but the boss keeps coming up to keep a close eye on him. The damned riveting machine has its own will and much more strength then any duck: it ends up dragging the duck on a wild ride. Greenhorn Donald must also 'serve' lunch, an equilibrium nightmare while the riveting colleagues work their seismic vibes, till short-tempered Pete...