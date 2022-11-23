The Road of War

Not Available

The film presented the background of the war, the war itself and the reconstruction work begun right after the war. The opening credits of the film are followed by these words written by the director himself: "ONE HUNDRED DAYS of profound sacrifices, boundless efforts and spotless honor – dedicated to the memory of the Unknown Soldier." In the days following the war, the declamatory tone of those words or of the heroic narration, written mainly by Turo Karto, didn't seem false to Finnish viewers.