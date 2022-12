Not Available

As the dust settles off the Scotswood Road, an unforgettable TV documentary takes a journey through the ruins. High rise life in the newly minted Cruddas Park tower blocks, named optimistically after trees, promises only loneliness for displaced West End working-class communities. Nostalgia grows for the friendliness of Newcastle’s blighted Victorian ‘slums’ that dipped down to the Tyne, with corner shops, communal washhouses, and a pint in the Forge and Hammer pub.