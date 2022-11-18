Not Available

Cult favourite Matt Berry offers his unique take on Brexit, in this one-off comedy special to mark the passing of the Article 50 deadline. Reuniting with collaborator Arthur Matthews for the first time since Toast Of London, Berry plays rogue historian Michael Squeamish, who’s on a mission to discover the origins of Brexit and offer some interesting opinions on Britain’s current plight along the way. Through creative use of archive footage and filmed interviews, The Road To Brexit unashamedly plays fast and loose with the facts to create a joyously surreal whistle stop tour of Britain’s relationship with Europe, from the 1950s right up to Brexit.