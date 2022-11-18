Not Available

The Road to Brexit

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Cult favourite Matt Berry offers his unique take on Brexit, in this one-off comedy special to mark the passing of the Article 50 deadline. Reuniting with collaborator Arthur Matthews for the first time since Toast Of London, Berry plays rogue historian Michael Squeamish, who’s on a mission to discover the origins of Brexit and offer some interesting opinions on Britain’s current plight along the way. Through creative use of archive footage and filmed interviews, The Road To Brexit unashamedly plays fast and loose with the facts to create a joyously surreal whistle stop tour of Britain’s relationship with Europe, from the 1950s right up to Brexit.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images