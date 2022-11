Not Available

Newlyweds Mary Bird and Myron Sharpe share an idyllic life in a small New England town until the birth of their children. Myron becomes discontented as Mary's time becomes more devoted to her children than to making herself attractive for her husband. When Mary's old friend Pauline Dallas comes to visit, Myron finds himself attracted to her chic appearance. The two are on the threshold of a love affair when Mary becomes lost in a storm while boating.