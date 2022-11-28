The Road To Olympia

Not Available

A truly iconic video based on the Mr. Olympia contest from 1984. Every single one of the competitors was a star in their own right. ‘Road to Olympia’ 1984 was a classic release at the time. It was the forerunner of the later Battle for the Olympia series. In this video the camera follows in particular Tom Platz, Chris Dickerson, Franco Columbu, Samir Bannout, Al Beckles and the eventual winner – Lee Haney. You also see a very beautiful Rachel McLish. This video is now a classic slice of bodybuilding history.