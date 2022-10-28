Not Available

Reese (Simone Cook) has written a great movie that no one in Hollywood will touch because she determined to also direct it. Brandon (Robert Petrarca) wants a really great role to catapult him out of TV Teenybopper Land and into the world of serious filmmaking. So when the two find each other, completely by accident, it would seem like a match made in Hollywood Heaven. However Reese never has directed anything before and really doesn't know what shes doing. And Brandon, well, he is not consistently as brilliant an actor as he thinks he is. It is only when their little indie film reaches the brink of implosion, that Reese and Brandon both realize: they are each making the movie to replace someone that they have lost in their life. One must learn to let go, while the other must figure out how to get that loved one back. And this unlikely duo does it together, on The Road to Sundance.