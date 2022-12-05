Not Available

A diverse, massive multi-generational group of women (mothers, grandmothers, sisters, friends, workers, lesbians, transvestites, trans and pregnant bodies.) gather outside as they wait for the Argentine legislature to resubmit and approve a bill that would legalize abortion in Argentina. This pivotal moment in the long struggle for abortion rights in that country lies at the heart of Angel Giovanni Hoyos’ documentary. From the deaths of women as a result of clandestine abortions to the court-ordered ban on the government-approved sale of the abortion drug Misoprostol, “The Road to the Law” chronicles the obstacles faced by many women in Latin America in their continuing struggle to defend their right to choose.