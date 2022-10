Not Available

Hop in for a cross-country trip with a trio of fun-loving Californian’s in The Road Trip U.S.A. An eye-opening documentary about living the American dream and brining people to Christ, the film follows Chris, Troy, and Kuno as they travel 15,000 miles across 34 states in a bright red 1963 Mercury Comet, distributing Bibles, sightseeing, and surfing the local beaches.