The Roaring Game

Documentary about curling in Canada. It shows: slow motion shot of sweepers clearing the path of the rock; Ken Watson, head of a Canadian championship curling team, demonstrating curling shots; taking care of the curling rink; scenes from Scotland, where granite is made into curling stones); women curling; rules of the game; overhead shot of children curling with homemade cement stones in the jam tin league in Regina (named for the jam tins filled with cement to make stones); high school curling leagues in Western Canada; highlights of a game between two teams skipped by Ken Watson and Jimmy Welsh; outdoor march by curlers and kilted marching band; and scenes of Canadian Curlers.